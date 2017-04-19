YOUNGSTOWN

Neighborhood schools are returning to Youngstown.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is set to unveil his long-anticipated school reconfiguration plan today. He said a goal of bringing back neighborhood schools is to increase parental involvement.

“When we complain about parents not showing up and parental involvement, we have to consider that it’s really hard for them transportationwise when their kids’ schools are on the other side of the city,” Mohip said. “This is about getting the kids as close as possible to their schools.”

Mohip’s plan is to place students in prekindergarten through eighth grade into one of nine school buildings closest to their homes – Paul C. Bunn Elementary, Williamson Elementary, Programs of Promise at Wilson, Taft Elementary, Volney Rogers Middle, McGuffey Elementary, Discovery at Kirkmere, Martin Luther King Elementary and Harding Elementary.

The district also will be split into two high-school regions.

