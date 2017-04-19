AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a woman with child endangering after her 2-year-old daughter reportedly wandered around an apartment complex unattended for more than an hour Tuesday.

Natalie Byers, 24, of Youngstown, told officers she laid down for a nap at noon and awoke at about 3:15 p.m. to find her daughter missing.

A neighbor noticed Byers' daughter walking around the Compass West apartment complex about 1 p.m., according to the report. He attempted to find her parents, and eventually called police. Officers arrived, and after failing to find the child's parent turned her over to Mahoning County Children Services, who took custody of the child at 3:22 p.m.

Byers told police her daughter had never left the house before, and it appeared she used a chair to unlock the door to get out. She said she had not taken illegal drugs, but was up late the night before.

Officers placed her under arrest for child endangerment, and she was booked at the county jail.