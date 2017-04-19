YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct certified cases for disciplinary proceedings against four Mahoning County attorneys, including the three convicted in the Oakhill Renaissance Place scandal: Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally, ex-Mahoning County Auditor Michael V. Sciortino and Martin Yavorcik, a failed 2008 county prosecutor candidate.

The fourth attorney being investigated is Dennis A. DiMartino of Austintown, who’s already been sanctioned by the Ohio Supreme Court five previous times and is currently on an indefinite suspension.

DiMartino’s latest complaint involves him taking a $10,000 retainer from a client and failing to advise that person of his ongoing and prior disciplinary matters.

The cases were filed by the Mahoning County Bar Association with the board, which certified them Wednesday.

The attorneys – none of whom are currently practicing law – have been directed to file an answer to the complaints. Once the answer is received, the cases will be assigned to three-member board hearing panels to conduct further proceedings.

Read more about the matters in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.