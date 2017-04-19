YOUNGSTOWN

City council cleared the path for two of downtown’s busiest streets to receive improvement work.

Council voted this evening to have the board of control seek proposals for work to Federal Street between Phelps and Walnut streets and on Market Street from Front to Commerce streets.

The legislation is for resurfacing, pavement markings and replacing traffic signs on streets, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works for the city.

The project will cost about $400,000 with 80 percent of the expense coming from a federal grant and the rest from the city’s $5 vehicle license fee, he said.

