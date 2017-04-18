YOUNGSTOWN — A North Side man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Youngstown Municipal Court on several felony charges, including assaulting a state trooper.

Eryck Fletcher, 19, of West Dennick Avenue, faces felony charges of assault on a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Reports said Fletcher was the driver of a car pulled over about 1 a.m. Sunday at South and East Lucius avenues on the South Side by a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for speeding. The trooper said he smelled alcohol on Fletcher’s breath. When Fletcher was taken to a state patrol cruiser, he ran away.

A trooper chased Fletcher, who elbowed the trooper in the head. The trooper was able to use his electronic stun weapon to subdue Fletcher, reports said. Besides having more than $1,700 in cash in his possession, reports said Fletcher also had 10 painkillers on him when he was searched. A gun was found under the driver’s seat of his car, reports said.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com