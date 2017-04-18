YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested late Monday for trying to burn his house down during an argument with his girlfriend said one day “Youngstown police would be lying dead in the streets.”

Michael Crytzer, 42, of Wells Court, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated arson. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to his West Side home about 10:20 p.m. When they arrived, a woman on the front porch told them she was arguing with Crytzer over her working late and he tried to set a curtain on fire.

Police went inside and found Crytzer, who reports said appeared to be very drunk, and a curtain that looked like it had been set on fire recently.

Police took Crytzer into custody and once inside a cruiser banged his head against the window repeatedly and then threatened police, reports said.