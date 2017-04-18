JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Woman searching for cause of smoke dies in Ohio house fire


Published: Tue, April 18, 2017 @ 1:18 p.m.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a fire at her southwest Ohio home after she and her husband went looking for the source of the initial smoke.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze this morning in Centerville, roughly 45 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Washington Township Fire Chief William Gaul III says the woman and her husband awoke and began searching for the source of the smoke.

Gaul says the smoke and flames intensified, and the man went outside, believing he’d find his wife there, too. The woman was later found in the back of the home.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified her as 68-year-old Mary Atkinson.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes