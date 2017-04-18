CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a fire at her southwest Ohio home after she and her husband went looking for the source of the initial smoke.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze this morning in Centerville, roughly 45 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Washington Township Fire Chief William Gaul III says the woman and her husband awoke and began searching for the source of the smoke.

Gaul says the smoke and flames intensified, and the man went outside, believing he’d find his wife there, too. The woman was later found in the back of the home.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified her as 68-year-old Mary Atkinson.