STRUTHERS

Every year, a few intrepid attendees at the Taste of Struthers pledge to eat at every booth.

Inevitably, they become too full and cannot complete the challenge, said Catherine Cercone-Miller, president of the Struthers Rotary Community Corps.

The Struthers Rotary Community Corps will host the fourth annual Taste of Struthers from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at St. Nicholas Great Hall, 520 9th St.

The sold-out event features booths from 14 vendors, music, a raffle and a cash bar. Proceeds benefit the Struthers Rotary Community Corps. A ticket entitles the buyer to sample once from each vendor.

“Come hungry,” Cercone-Miller said. “Everyone always leaves full.”

The event gives local businesses a chance to showcase their wares, she said.

