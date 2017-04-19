JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Thursday's Taste of Struthers is sold out


Published: Tue, April 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

STRUTHERS

Every year, a few intrepid attendees at the Taste of Struthers pledge to eat at every booth.

Inevitably, they become too full and cannot complete the challenge, said Catherine Cercone-Miller, president of the Struthers Rotary Community Corps.

The Struthers Rotary Community Corps will host the fourth annual Taste of Struthers from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at St. Nicholas Great Hall, 520 9th St.

The sold-out event features booths from 14 vendors, music, a raffle and a cash bar. Proceeds benefit the Struthers Rotary Community Corps. A ticket entitles the buyer to sample once from each vendor.

“Come hungry,” Cercone-Miller said. “Everyone always leaves full.”

The event gives local businesses a chance to showcase their wares, she said.

Read more about the event in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes