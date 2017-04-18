JOBS
Report: Steve Stephens found dead inside car in Erie, Pa.


Published: Tue, April 18, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

ERIE, PA. - Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.

State police say Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by state troopers in Erie County, in the state’s northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

He posted video of that shooting on Facebook.

