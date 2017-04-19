YOUNGSTOWN

Auryauna Buie said Tuesday morning she was mystified why someone would just leave a pair of puppies in a cage in the middle of her grandmother’s East Side street.

“I don’t know why they don’t just take these dogs to the pound,” Buie said as police officer Ken Bielik was waiting for someone from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office to take the puppies that appeared to be a few months old.

Buie called 911 about 11:30 a.m. after the man drove down the end of her grandmother’s Drummond Avenue street, took the cage with the puppies out of the back of a pickup, left it in the middle of the road and then drove away.

“I saw him drag the cage out of the truck, and he just put it in the street and took off,” Buie said.

Buie, in from Columbus visiting her grandmother, said her grandmother told the man he could not leave the dogs there, but the man did not care, shouting something as he left.

Buie was able to get the man’s license plate for police.

Read more about the pups in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.