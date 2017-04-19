JOBS
Police chase that began in Pa. ends in downtown Youngstown, driver injured


Published: Tue, April 18, 2017 @ 9:17 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 45-minute chase that began in Mercer County, Pa., and went through Lawrence County, Pa., ended abruptly when the driver hit a tractor-trailer rig about 7:30 p.m. tonight at the intersection of West Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown.

At least 15 police officers from numerous jurisdictions from Pennsylvania and Ohio, including the Youngstown and Youngstown State University police, were on the scene at the end of the chase.

Youngstown police Capt. Kevin Mercer said the driver of the Ford Ranger pickup, whose identity he did not know, was uncooperative with police and was stunned twice before being transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

