JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pair faces charges for growing marijuana


Published: Tue, April 18, 2017 @ 10:02 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Two township residents face criminal charges for purportedly growing marijuana at their Indianola Road home.

William Keenan, 41, and Heather Lewis, 45, turned themselves in to township police Monday on misdemeanor charges of cultivation of marijuana and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report. They also were cited for marijuana possession.

The charges stem from a March 28 search of the home located in the 860 block of Indianola.

There, police reportedly found a marijuana pipe, 25 marijuana seeds, and other drug paraphernalia in the house, as well as marijuana plants and grow lights in a shed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes