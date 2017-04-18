BOARDMAN — Two township residents face criminal charges for purportedly growing marijuana at their Indianola Road home.

William Keenan, 41, and Heather Lewis, 45, turned themselves in to township police Monday on misdemeanor charges of cultivation of marijuana and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report. They also were cited for marijuana possession.

The charges stem from a March 28 search of the home located in the 860 block of Indianola.

There, police reportedly found a marijuana pipe, 25 marijuana seeds, and other drug paraphernalia in the house, as well as marijuana plants and grow lights in a shed.