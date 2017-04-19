YOUNGSTOWN

Helen Molnar of Youngstown turned 100 Tuesday, and she’s been playing bingo at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on the West Side for more than half of those years.

Molnar – who plays bingo five nights a week – walked into a surprise birthday party at the church, where she was surrounded by balloons, cake and a seemingly endless flow of friends stopping by to celebrate her century on Earth.



Greg Stanic, president of the church’s board, has known Molnar for more than 30 years and said she was the bingo night’s best customer.

Originally of Niles but now living on the West Side, Molnar said she was surprised by the amount of attention she was receiving, but despite the commotion she still had two pages of bingo cards and a pair of daubers ready to go. At her peak, she said, she could play 50 cards at a time.



