HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker no longer faces a felony charge that could have resulted in his automatic ouster from the Legislature.

A Butler County grand jury has indicted Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, only on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. Police initially charged the Republican legislator also with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, a felony. The grand jury declined to indict on that count.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Retherford was arrested March 12 after a report of a man passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald’s restaurant. Deputies said they found a loaded handgun in a car seat.

Retherford hasn’t commented publicly on the circumstances of his arrest, but requested privacy.