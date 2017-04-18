JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio court rejects claim that judge's sentence vindictive


Published: Tue, April 18, 2017 @ 2:55 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a defendant's argument that a judge was being vindictive when he sentenced him to a prison term longer than he would have received if he'd taken a plea deal.

The court's 5-2 ruling today also said there is no presumption that judges are being vindictive when defendants receive longer sentences after rejecting plea bargains.

At issue before the court was the 2014 case of Malik Rahab. A Hamilton County judge in Cincinnati had sentenced Rahab to six years in prison after a jury convicted him on a burglary charge.

Court records show Rahab turned down a plea deal that included a three-year prison sentence.

Rahab said in an appeal he was being punished by the judge for turning down the lesser sentence.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes