CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children living in Ohio say she has been scheduled for deportation Wednesday.

Maribel Trujillo Diaz was moved to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s LaSalle detention center near Jena, La., after a federal appeals court April 11 dismissed her bid for an emergency order halting deportation.

Atty. Kathleen Kersh said today attorneys are urging ICE officials to allow Trujillo Diaz to remain, and they have asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to re-open her case. Trujillo Diaz has sought asylum, saying her family has been targeted by drug cartels.

Attorneys also continue to encourage supporters that include many faith leaders to press federal authorities.

Immigration officials say she entered the U.S. illegally in 2002 and has exhausted her appeals.