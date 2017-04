BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALLEN, JAMES E 12/8/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



ANDERSON, ODICE 11/6/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



BACKER, RICHARD L 9/8/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BLAZO, STEVE E 1/14/1964 FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

CRISLIP, ERIC SHAWN 12/2/1968 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



CROFT, TAMIKA 2/1/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



CRYTZER, MICHAEL ALAN 10/20/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Arson



CUNNINGHAM, BRUCE 2/25/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



DAVIS, TROY D 7/17/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents



DETORO, SAM CHRISTOPHER 7/12/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Accident Leaving Scene



DONLOW, BRIAN 8/1/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Official Business

FAVORS, DENNIS G 10/23/1955 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. 12 Point Suspension



FLETCHER, ERYCK 2/22/1992 OSP Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



FURGAS, TIMOTHY JOHN 7/25/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



HASLEY, BRUCE DEE LYNN 2/14/1955 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.



JOHNSON, ANTWAUN 7/7/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

KNOX, EDWARD 11/21/1965 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



LANZENDORFER, DANIELLE 2/14/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

MAYTAS, CHRISTOPHER 2/28/1996 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



OROURKE, BRENDON 2/18/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

RAISKY, JESSICA 9/20/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



REPKO, RYAN ROBERT 5/5/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



RICHENDOLLAR, BRIAN KEITH 2/7/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

SALLAZ, JAMIE 1/10/1987 JACKSON POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



SLOCUM, DERRICK D 11/5/1965 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation



STOKES, QUINCHE JARDE 2/7/1999 OSP Receiving Stolen Property



YOUNG-WALSH, KATRINA 12/4/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BARBER, TRACI MARIE 2/24/1985 2/16/2017 RELEASED



BURKES, INDIA 2/10/1999 4/17/2017 RELEASED



DAVIS, JOHN PAUL 4/20/1963 4/15/2017 TIME SERVED



DOUGLAS, JUDITH GALE 3/3/1976 11/17/2016 TIME SERVED



DRAKE, DAWN MARIA 10/4/1991 4/15/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

HAMLETT, MICHAEL JOSEPH 5/23/1977 4/14/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, TIMOTHY W 3/2/1981 4/15/2017 RELEASED



KIMBLE, MELANISE LASHANDA 5/1/1975 4/16/2017 RELEASED



LINDEN, RONALD 1/2/1968 3/11/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MCLAUGHLIN, RICHARD DALE 4/29/1969 4/15/2017 RELEASED



MUHAMMAD, ALI DAMICO JR 3/10/1995 4/23/2016 TIME SERVED



PARKER, DANIEL ROBERT 8/2/1986 3/23/2017 RELEASED



PERKINS, MARKEACE 10/26/1995 4/15/2017 BONDED OUT



PHILLIPS, BRANDON A 7/4/1977 4/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PIERCE, SHALAKO REESE 2/2/1993 4/16/2017 RELEASED



REESMAN, JEFFREY ORAN JR 4/22/1983 4/13/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



REYES, JASMINE 7/28/1985 3/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SWEGAN, JASON M 12/27/1974 10/18/2016 TIME SERVED



TERRY, VICTOR 3/25/1989 4/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WALKER, BRAD MARQUISE 8/1/1993 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT

WASHINGTON, RAMSEY ISAAC 1/13/1994 4/12/2017 RELEASED