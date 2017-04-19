LIBERTY

Abdallah Khoury thinks about his late sister, Gloria, at the start of each day.

When Abdallah worked at the Golden Corral in Boardman, the siblings shared a morning ritual of coffee and conversation.

That daily routine is one of the things Abdallah misses the most more than a year after his sister’s death.

Police found Gloria, 39, in a Liberty Township apartment April 7, 2016, along with Jesse Cooper, 62. They had been shot.

Officers are investigating the deaths as homicides, but they have not made any arrests.

The first anniversary of his sister’s death was a blow to Abdallah.

He posted a Facebook tribute to his sister the day after her death. This month, the status resurfaced on his social media feed as part Facebook’s “on this day” feature.

“Everything came back to me,” Abdallah said of seeing the post. “I still remember everything about that day like it is today.”

Family members say Gloria’s life was troubled even before its tragic end.

She was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in 1976. She eventually immigrated to the United States, where she stayed with an aunt. “She had been traumatized by the civil war,” Abdallah said of his sister’s childhood in the West African country. “When she was 13, she was raped by the rebels and she actually had a kid by them. So she never had a normal teenage life. All of those things – it never left her.”

Gloria’s brothers believe she felt isolated after moving to the United States.

“I think she was disappointed,” Abdallah said. “Back home, people have the mentality that when you come to the U.S., everything will be perfect.”

Read more about her life and the case surrounding her death in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.