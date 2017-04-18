YOUNGSTOWN — The Jewish Community Relations Council is announcing its annual Holocaust commemoration programs for this spring’s series of Yom Hashoah (Day of Remembrance) observances.

The annual Shoah Memorial Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane.

The 24th annual Community Holocaust Commemoration event is set for noon April 25 in the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St.

Both programs are open to the public. For information, contact Bonnie Deutsch-Burdman at 330-770-8702.