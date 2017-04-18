BOARDMAN — An 80-year-old Poland man who is accused of fondling the juvenile daughter of his home health care worker appeared in Mahoning County Area Court this morning.

Floyd Sowers of Wolosyn Circle entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition. His bond was set at $10,000, cash or surety, and he was ordered not to have contact with the teenager.

The charge stems from an incident reported to township police Friday morning. A woman told police she brought her daughter with her to work that day, and walked in on Sowers touching the girl’s breasts while the girl was asleep.

He is scheduled to be back in court May 16.