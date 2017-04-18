YOUNGSTOWN — Police in Youngstown and Austintown grappled with heroin or other opiate-based calls over the weekend.

In Youngstown, police are investigating two deaths as possible drug overdoses, including one where two people overdosed early Saturday at a West Side bar at the same time.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to Casaloma Gardens, 2843 Mahoning Ave., for an overdose. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man sprawled on his back on top of a flower pot in the parking lot.

Reports said as officers called for an ambulance, they were told a 55-year-old man inside the bar had fallen off his bar stool, also apparently from a heroin overdose.

Reports said paramedics were able to revive the man found in the parking lot with several doses of the opiate antidote Narcan, but the man in the bar died.

A third person who was with the two men had left the bar for the hospital just before police were called, reports said. Reports said all three had gone into a restroom together just before police were called.

About 11:25 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the first block of Broadway on the North Side, where they found a 38-year-old man in a chair who had been dead for what appeared to be several hours. Reports said the man’s mother told police he had been released from the Trumbull County jail Friday after serving a 30-day probation violation. He had been a drug user, and she believed he had used cocaine Friday evening.

About 2:10 a.m. Monday, police responded to another overdose in the 1500 block of Leyton Drive on the West Side and found Mark Hurst, 38, inside a garage being treated by paramedics for a possible overdose.

Reports said Hurst had a warrant for failure to appear from municipal court, and he is expected to be taken into custody after he is treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

In Austintown, police arrested a woman on charges of drug possession early today after responding to a domestic dispute, according to a report.

The parents of Jessica Raisky, 22, of Youngstown, called police when she showed up at her house just after midnight Sunday. Raisky’s parents have custody of her daughter, and they warned officers she may have a firearm or heroin.

Raisky consented to a search of her vehicle, and officers reportedly found a .22-caliber rifle that had a damaged serial number in the spare-tire compartment. Officers also found alcohol, four pills, a burnt glass pipe, a scale with white powder on it and small amount of heroin, according to the report.

Raisky is charged with felony possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm and two counts of drug paraphernalia and cited for an open container.

Also in Austintown, police arrested a man on charges of fentanyl possession during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Police pulled over a car for reportedly crossing the center line, and the driver consented to a search.

Cametrius Adams, 23, of Youngstown, a passenger in the vehicle, attempted to conceal something during the search. Officers said they recovered a bag containing a brown powder and rock substance that later tested positive for fentanyl.

