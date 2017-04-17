AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a woman for possession of heroin early Monday morning after responding to a domestic dispute, according to a report.

The parents of Jessica Raisky, 22, of Youngstown, called police when she showed up at her house just after midnight on Monday. Raisky's parents have custody of her daughter, and they warned officers she may have a firearm or heroin.

Raisky consented to a search of her vehicle and officers reportedly found a .22-caliber rifle in the spare tire compartment that had a damaged serial number. Officers also found alcohol, four pills, a burnt glass pipe, a scale with white powder on it and small amount of heroin, according to the report.

Raisky was charged with felony possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm, two counts of drug paraphernalia and cited for an open container.