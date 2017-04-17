JOBS
Walmart security video shows man getting punched


Published: Mon, April 17, 2017 @ 11:28 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A surveillance video shows a man at the Walmart at 6001 Mahoning Ave. punching another man several times in the face on Friday, according to a report.

The victim had visible injuries when officers arrived at the scene. He told police he did not know the suspect or why he assaulted him.

Both the victim and his girlfriend told police the suspect said, "leave my daughter alone" as he was punching the victim. They said they did not know what he meant by that.

The suspect was heavy-set white male with a long beard. Surveillance footage showed him getting into a maroon Chevrolet Silverado following the assault.

The incident is under investigation.

