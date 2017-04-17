JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Varso named YSU's next police chief


Published: Mon, April 17, 2017 @ 2:14 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Shawn Varso, a native of Youngstown, graduate of Youngstown State University and a 21-year veteran of the university police department, has been named chief of police effective May 1.

YSU announced the appointment today after a search and campus interviews.

Varso served as interim chief of the department for the past year.

The YSU Police Department has 24 full-time commissioned officers, certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. The department, with a budget of $3 million, also has 69 active, part-time commissioned officers, eight full- and part-time dispatchers and 18 student employees.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes