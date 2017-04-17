YOUNGSTOWN — Two women were arrested and one was cited for disorderly conduct after a brawl early today at a 3200 Market St. gas station.

Reports said police were called to the gas station just after midnight for a report of women fighting and there was a large crowd there they were trying to break up.

Reports said one of the women, Tamika Croft, 25, no address given, yelled at a group of women, got into a car, then got out of the car and attacked another woman, Monaysia Shade, 18 of East Avondale Avenue, as she was speaking to two police officers.

Reports said officers had to take both Shade and Croft to the ground and they had a hold of each other's hair and would not let go.

A third woman, India Burkes, no age listed, of Griffith Street, then jumped on one of the police officers before officers could get the situation under control.

Croft was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a warrant from municipal court and a charge of disorderly conduct. Burkes was also taken to the jail on a charge of obstructing official business. Shade was given a citation for disorderly conduct and released with a court date of today.