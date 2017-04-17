YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating two deaths over the weekend as possible drug overdoses, including one where two people overdosed early Saturday morning at a West Side bar at the same time.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the Casaloma Gardens, 2843 Mahoning Ave., for an overdose and when they arrived they found a 36-year-old man lying on his back on top of a flower pot in the parking lot.

Reports said as officers called for an ambulance, they were told a 55-year-old man inside the bar had fallen off his bar stool from a heroin overdose.

Reports said paramedics were able to revive the man found in the parking lot with several doses of the opiate antidote Narcan but the man in the bar died. A third person who was with the two men had left the bar for the hospital just before police were called, reports said. Reports said all three had gone into a restroom together just before police were called.

About 11:25 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the first block of Broadway Avenue on the North Side, where they found a 38-year-old man in a chair who had been dead for what appeared to be several hours. Reports said the man’s mother told police he had been released from the Trumbull County jail Friday after serving a 30-day probation violation and he had been a drug user and she believed he had used cocaine Friday evening.

About 2:10 a.m. today, police responded to another overdose in the 1500 block of Leyton Driveon the West Side and found Mark Hurst, 38, inside a garage being treated by paramedics for a possible overdose.

Reports said Hurst had a warrant for failure to appear from municipal court and he is expected to be taken into custody after he is treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.