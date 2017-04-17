YOUNGSTOWN — Three people are expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today after police found heroin, pills and a gun in a car they were driving late Friday on the South Side.

Police said officers pulled over a car about 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue driven by Brianna Bell, 19, of New Brighton, Pa., because it did not have a license plate light.

Reports said Bell gave officers a fake name and does not have a driver’s license. She and a front seat passenger, Markeace Perkins, 21, of New Castle, Pa., were taken out of the car after police saw a bag of marijuana on the floor.

A back seat passenger, Alvin Perkins, 23, also of New Castle, refused to get out of the car and had to be dragged out, reports said. Underneath where he was sitting police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun. He also had a small amount of heroin on him, reports said.

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapons charges.

Markeace Perkins also had a small amount of heroin on him, reports said. He was arrested on drug charges and Bell was arrested for lying about her name, reports said.