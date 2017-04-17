YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 25-year-old woman early Sunday evening was treated at ValleyCare North Side Medical Center after she was sprayed in the face with a chemical spray and hit in the buttocks by a car driven by a woman with whom she was having an argument.
Reports said police were called abut 9:05 p.m. Sunday to the hospital, where the woman told them a couple of hours earlier, she was at a Logan Avenue gas station when she saw the suspect, the subject of a Facebook feud.
The woman told police she was sprayed in the face then run over when she tried to run back to her car.
Detectives are investigating.
