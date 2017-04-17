JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Feud shifts from Facebook to gas station attack


Published: Mon, April 17, 2017 @ 10:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 25-year-old woman early Sunday evening was treated at ValleyCare North Side Medical Center after she was sprayed in the face with a chemical spray and hit in the buttocks by a car driven by a woman with whom she was having an argument.

Reports said police were called abut 9:05 p.m. Sunday to the hospital, where the woman told them a couple of hours earlier, she was at a Logan Avenue gas station when she saw the suspect, the subject of a Facebook feud.

The woman told police she was sprayed in the face then run over when she tried to run back to her car.

Detectives are investigating.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes