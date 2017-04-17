JOBS
WATCH: McNally, Brown debate LIVE TODAY for Youngstown mayor on vindy.com


Published: Mon, April 17, 2017 @ 7:49 a.m.

It happens today.

Don’t miss out on John A. McNally and Jamaal Tito Brown sharing their views on the future of Youngstown in a live debate at The Vindicator.

Only 142 votes separated them 4 years ago. McNally and Brown will battle with The Vindicator editorial writer Bertram de Souza and the editorial board over a variety of topics that will shape the city’s future.

Watch live today at 11:00 a.m. on Vindy.com and on Vindicator Facebook.

Use the chat function on the vindy.com video player to submit your own questions.

