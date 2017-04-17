AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a man for possession of fentanyl during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to a report.

Police pulled over a car for reportedly crossing the center line, and the driver consented to a search.

Cametrius Adams, 23, of Youngstown, a passenger in the vehicle, attempted to conceal something during the search. Officers allegedly recovered a vague containing a brown powder and rock substance that later tested positive for fentanyl.

D'Anthony Brown, 23, of Youngstown, was driving the car. He initially provided police with someone else's driver's license when asked for identification. His own license was under suspension.

Brown was charged with obstructing official business, driving under suspension and failure to stay within marked lanes. Adams was charged with felony drug abuse fentanyl.