Lockup List Monday – Mahoning County jail bookings, releases


Published: Mon, April 17, 2017 @ 12:46 p.m.

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CROFT, TAMIKA 2/1/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

DETORO, SAM CHRISTOPHER 7/12/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Accident Leaving Scene

KIMBLE, MELANISE LASHANDA 5/1/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

PIERCE, SHALAKO REESE 2/2/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

RAISKY, JESSICA 9/20/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

REPKO, RYAN ROBERT 5/5/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

SALLAZ, JAMIE 1/10/1987 JACKSON POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

STOKES, QUINCHE JARDE 2/7/1999 OSP Receiving Stolen Property

WALKER, BRAD MARQUISE 8/1/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

YOUNG-WALSH, KATRINA 12/4/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, CAMETRIUS 12/30/1993 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT

BARBER, TRACI MARIE 2/24/1985 2/16/2017 RELEASED

BROWN, DANTHONY 6/5/1993 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT

BURKES, INDIA 2/10/1999 4/17/2017 RELEASED

BURNS, JOHN P 9/18/1979 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT

DOUGLAS, JUDITH GALE 3/3/1976 11/17/2016 TIME SERVED

EVERLY, WILLIAM 7/1/1974 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT

