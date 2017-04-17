BOOKED
==
NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE
==
CROFT, TAMIKA 2/1/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)
DETORO, SAM CHRISTOPHER 7/12/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Accident Leaving Scene
KIMBLE, MELANISE LASHANDA 5/1/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse
PIERCE, SHALAKO REESE 2/2/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License
RAISKY, JESSICA 9/20/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
REPKO, RYAN ROBERT 5/5/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft
SALLAZ, JAMIE 1/10/1987 JACKSON POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence
STOKES, QUINCHE JARDE 2/7/1999 OSP Receiving Stolen Property
WALKER, BRAD MARQUISE 8/1/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)
YOUNG-WALSH, KATRINA 12/4/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter
==
RELEASED
==
NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE
==
ADAMS, CAMETRIUS 12/30/1993 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT
BARBER, TRACI MARIE 2/24/1985 2/16/2017 RELEASED
BROWN, DANTHONY 6/5/1993 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT
BURKES, INDIA 2/10/1999 4/17/2017 RELEASED
BURNS, JOHN P 9/18/1979 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT
DOUGLAS, JUDITH GALE 3/3/1976 11/17/2016 TIME SERVED
EVERLY, WILLIAM 7/1/1974 4/16/2017 BONDED OUT
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.