WARREN — An international audience will tune in to watch the murder trial of Bresha Meadows, 15, of Warren, charged with killing her father last year.

It is scheduled the week of May 22 in Trumbull County Family Court before Judge Pamela Rintala.

Scott Bombeck, family court administrator, said he’s had phone calls from journalists from England, Germany and other countries asking about covering the trial, in addition to reporters closer to home.

The court has scheduled a final pretrial hearing May 8.

Bresha is charged with aggravated murder in the July 28 shooting death of her father, Jonathan R. Meadows Sr., 41, in their Hunter Street Northwest home.

About 3 a.m. that day, her mother, Brandi Meadows, called 911 saying Bresha had shot her father in the head. He was dead at the scene, police said.

The case has been the subject of rallies in various cities across the country and a “Free Bresha” campaign on social media locally.

