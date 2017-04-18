AUSTINTOWN — Diane Demetrios has donated anti-bullying books to local elementary school students before.

This year, she’s providing students with a book she wrote.

Demetrios was at Austintown Elementary School today for a reading and giveaway of her children’s book, “Listen to Leslie.”

The book follows a girl who is anxious about her first day at a new school. When she is bullied by another student because of her looks, she convinces him the world is better if people embrace each other’s differences.

Leslie, the titular character, is named after Demetrios’ daughter who died of a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31. She attributed her daughter’s death in part to being bullied as a child.

She wanted to write the book for her grandchildren, but Demetrios said the year-and-a-half-long process was therapeutic for her.

“I was in a place in my life after losing my daughter that I needed this for myself, also,” she said.

This is the third time Demetrios has partnered with the local organization Making Kids Count to provide anti-bullying books to local students. The program is called Let’s Make a Difference.

The first year they went to Boardman Schools, and last year they went to both Boardman and Poland schools. This year, they’re planning on going to Boardman, Poland, Austintown and Canfield.

