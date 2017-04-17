BOARDMAN — An 80-year-old Poland man was arrested on a felony charge of gross sexual imposition for allegedly touching the juvenile daughter of his home healthcare worker inappropriately.

Township police were dispatched to a Wolosyn Circle apartment about 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The mother of the purported victim told police that she cares for Floyd Sowers, who is charged in the incident. She said she brought her daughter with her to work that day, then walked in on Sowers touching her daughter's breasts while the girl was sleeping.

Sowers reportedly admitted to police that he touched the girl, saying, "I was trying to wake her up."

Sowers was lodged in the Mahoning County jail. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday.