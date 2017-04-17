Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

SmartAsset ranks Youngstown State University in the Top 10 Best Value Colleges Study for Ohio for 2017.

Schools were ranked based on their performance in categories including scholarships provided, starting salary, tuition, living costs and retention rate, according to SmartAsset’s website.

YSU’s place is No. 10 with $6,104 in average scholarships and grants, $44,300 in average starting salaries, $8,129 in average tuition costs, $12,214 in average student living costs and 75 percent student retention rate.

”The key word is “value,” said Ron Cole, YSU public information officer. “That means a quality product at a competitive price point. And that’s what we offer at YSU. We have dozens of respected, nationally-accredited programs taught by faculty, many of whom are recognized scholars in their fields, at a cost that is the lowest in the region and the lowest among public, comprehensive universities across Ohio.”

Cole said on behalf of the university he is proud YSU is being recognized.

