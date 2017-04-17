JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Nine shot at Columbus nightclub


Published: Sun, April 16, 2017 @ 4:08 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police in Ohio’s capital city say nine people have been wounded, two critically, in an early morning shooting in a Columbus club.

Columbus police say initial investigation indicates an argument erupted into gunfire at 3:20 a.m. EDT in the J&R Party Hall. They say five females and four men were shot, with wounds ranging from minor to life-threatening. News outlets reported that two people were still in critical condition hours later.

Police say they haven’t identified any suspects yet, but think there was more than one shooter.

In the Ohio city of Cincinnati, authorities said a dispute escalated into a gun battle early Sunday, March 26, inside the Cameo club. Two people died, and 15 others were injured. A man has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges including murder.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes