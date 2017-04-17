Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police in Ohio’s capital city say nine people have been wounded, two critically, in an early morning shooting in a Columbus club.

Columbus police say initial investigation indicates an argument erupted into gunfire at 3:20 a.m. EDT in the J&R Party Hall. They say five females and four men were shot, with wounds ranging from minor to life-threatening. News outlets reported that two people were still in critical condition hours later.

Police say they haven’t identified any suspects yet, but think there was more than one shooter.

In the Ohio city of Cincinnati, authorities said a dispute escalated into a gun battle early Sunday, March 26, inside the Cameo club. Two people died, and 15 others were injured. A man has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges including murder.