Staff report

CANFIELD

Books, antiques, clothing and more will fill five buildings at the Canfield Fairgrounds from Friday through next Sunday.

It’s time for Angels for Animals’ annual gigantic garage sale, now in its 23rd year. The fundraiser is one of the organization’s largest, bringing in approximately $110,000 last year.

“Everything we make at the garage sale is going to benefit Angels for Animals and the animals here. It directly benefits our shelter,” said Angels medical manager Kristin Munholand. She said the funds go to operational expenses for the Canfield shelter, as well as to direct care for the animals.

Angels invites community members to bring donated items for the sale to the Canfield Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

“We can use anyone’s donations, whatever they want to bring out,” said Munholand.

