A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

April 7

Trespassing/criminal damaging: The owner of a piece of property on Hubbard-Sharon Road discovered a “no trespassing” sign had been taken down and that several vehicles sustained damage.

Auto theft: A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Westview Avenue.

Theft: Someone stole a business sign from in front of a business in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.

April 8

Criminal mischief: A North Main Street woman reported having found a dead bird in a basket on her bicycle at her apartment complex.

April 10

Arrest: Boardman police handed to Hubbard authorities Tasha Moore, 35, of Jackson Street, Campbell, who was wanted on a probation-violation charge related to a theft count.

LIBERTY

April 8

Auto theft: A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen in the 600 block of Beverly Hills Drive.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Gypsy Lane resulted in the arrest of Nathaniel Bohannon, 68, of Gypsy, Youngstown, who was charged with operating a vehicle impaired. Bohannon refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test, a report showed.

Drug paraphernalia: Officers responded to a possible drug overdose at a Belmont Avenue motel, where they charged Patrick M. Altier, 28, of Cathy Ann Drive, Youngstown, with possession of drug paraphernalia. Altier had a soda can with burn marks typical in drug use and in which was a filter for smoking crack cocaine, a report stated.

Arrest/drugs: After responding to a 911 hang-up call from an East Liberty Street motel, authorities charged Steven Parker, 40, with possession of marijuana and drug-paraphernalia after saying a pad commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, a pill bottle containing suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe were found in his room. Parker, of Holford Road, Niles, also was wanted on a probation-violation charge.

April 9

Assault: A man alleged that while at a Belmont Avenue gas station, a Youngstown woman, 50, threw coffee at him and slapped the accuser’s face after becoming upset that he had given her $15 for gasoline when she wanted more.

Drugs: Police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue picked up Felicia A. Heriot, 38, who was wanted on a warrant. Heriot, of Rosalyn Avenue, Youngstown, also was charged with possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs when, authorities alleged, she had two over-the-counter pills in her shoe, as well as suspected marijuana.

April 10

Domestic violence: Gregory A. Miller Sr., 40, of Tuttle Lane, Girard, faced domestic-violence and telephone-harassment charges after his former girlfriend, of Liberty, alleged Miller had called her from the Geauga County jail threatening to harm the accuser after his release.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a garage in the 1100 block of Keefer Road, rummaged through several drawers and removed a $250 leaf blower.

Identity theft: A Salt Springs Road woman told police bank cards stolen from her in Liberty were used to make about $1,000 in unauthorized charges.

Breaking and entering: Someone forced open a garage door, then entered an Ohio Trail residence and stole $1,000 worth of copper piping.

Overdose: Police responded to a possible drug overdose at a Motor Inn Drive motel, where they reported having found a man who needed several doses of Narcan to revive him. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Overdose: Officers responded to a possible drug overdose at a township motel, where a man was administered Narcan, to block or reverse the effects of opioids, before being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found in his room, however, a report said.

April 11

Theft: A Youngstown man alleged his former girlfriend had grabbed $51 from him while they were at a Belmont Avenue gas station before she left in a dark Sedan vehicle.

April 12

Arrest: Police answered a call pertaining to a possible drug overdose at a Belmont Avenue motel, where they charged Isaac J. Matthews of Catherine Street, Youngstown, with inducing panic. During their investigation, authorities learned that Matthews, 19, had emptied several pills into his pocket; he also pretended to be unresponsive in his car and to have overdosed, a report showed.

Theft: Alfred L. Rose, 50, of Lowell Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with taking about $293 worth of groceries from Giant Eagle, 4700 Belmont Ave.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a garage in the 900 block of Keefer Road, from which four tires, two chrome wheels and a $100 power drill were taken, for an estimated $1,136 loss.

April 13

Aggravated menacing: A Youngstown man alleged that while at a Northview Avenue apartment, his former girlfriend, 19, had sent and made threatening text messages and calls, including a threat to shoot at his vehicle and shoot up his mother’s home.

GIRARD

April 10

Theft: A Morris Avenue woman discovered $15 to $20 in change missing from her vehicle.

Theft/criminal mischief: A Mosier Road man saw that someone had stolen his mailbox and tossed eggs and rocks at the front of his home.

Theft: A man noticed a $13 bottle of rum had been stolen from his East Liberty Street residence.

April 12

Harassment: An East Main Street man said his former girlfriend has been harassing him via social media, and that she yelled profanities at the accuser after having shown up at his home.

Criminal mischief: Someone scrawled graffiti on several pieces of playground equipment in Tod Park off U.S. Route 422.

Menacing: A Hancock Street woman reported a 14-year-old neighbor had threatened her teenage son.

Theft: A woman noticed a $50 play tent missing from the front porch to her East Wilson Avenue home.

Arrest: Officers took Janet Wojcicki into custody at her North Avenue residence on a warrant charging domestic violence after her daughter alleged the 60-year-old Girard woman had threatened her with a knife, then struck and pushed the accuser during an argument related to a set of car keys.

April 13

Drugs: A traffic stop on Route 422 led to the arrest of Laron D. Perry, 32, of Holly Drive, Girard, on a drug-abuse charge when, police alleged, a plastic wrapper with suspected marijuana was found.

Drugs: While working a security detail on North Avenue, an officer arrested William Drescher, 59, of Church Hill Road, Girard, on a drug-abuse charge, as well as Charlotte Williams, also 59, of North Avenue, Girard, on charges of drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after alleging an envelope containing suspected marijuana, a bag of suspected marijuana, a pipe with burn marks common in drug use and a set of papers for rolling marijuana were found.