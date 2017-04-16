SHARON, PA.

Mother and baby are doing fine two days after Sharon policemen Geoffrey Ballard and Steven Winans helped a Sharon woman deliver her daughter.

Police were dispatched at 9:11 p.m. Friday on a medical assist call in the 200 block of Quinby Street. Officers Ballard and Winans arrived before the ambulance and found the mother-soon-to-be sitting on a couch having contractions, said Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith.

Nevertheless, Ballard, also an emergency medical technician, believed there was time to get the mother to the hospital. But immediately, her water broke and within three minutes, with Ballard’s help, the baby was born, Smith said. Mother and child were transported to UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pa.

Ballard has been on the force for 11 years and is trained as an EMT, Smith said.