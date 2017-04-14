YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a West Side woman is being treated for injuries to the head, arm and ribs after she told police she was beaten with a crowbar early today.

The 59-year-old woman told police she was awakened about midnight Archer home in the 1600 block of Hartwell Avenue and opened a door and saw two women she knows.

The two pushed her back into the house and began beating her, reports said.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.