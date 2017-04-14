JOBS
West Side man accused of slapping deputy


Published: Fri, April 14, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Side man is in the Mahoning County jail on $15,000 bond after he was accused of slapping a deputy sheriff Thursday at a bingo game.

Brian Larew, 50, of Imperial Street, was arraigned Friday in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on a fourth- degree felony charge of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Reports said Larew was at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukranian Church Thursday evening playing bingo and he was warned by a deputy from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office, who was working security, to calm down and keep his voice down after he was swearing.

Larew then calmed down for a bit until he got up and patted a man on the head and again began swearing. Again, he was warned to calm down.

Reports said Larew walked up to the deputy and said he was “playing around,” before slapping the deputy in the face.

Read what happened next in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

