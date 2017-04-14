YOUNGSTOWN

Dorothy Smith of Youngstown said Friday's gathering of thousands of Christians at the Covelli Center seemed to perfectly express her relationship with Sandra Stanley of Struthers.

'My friend and I are here together because we are a perfect picture of what this is about '” we represent two cultures and our God,' she said, clasping the hand of Stanley. Smith is black and Stanley is white.

'If you want to know Jesus, this is the place,' Stanley said.

They were among thousands who attended Meet Me at the Cross, a free Easter weekend celebration in the 6,000-seat Covelli Centre. The venue's seating area appeared to be about two-thirds full, plus the entire floor.

The Rev. Gary L. Frost, former pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church on the city's East Side and one of two chairmen of the steering committee, said the gathering was intended to 'redefine and help people understand what the term reconciliation really means. It's to bring people together as one.

'The greatest demonstration of reconciliation the world has ever known was accomplished on the cross of Calvary,' he said.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.