AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a second man this week for promoting prostitution following a sting operation on Thursday.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site, advertising a "fun, passionate and sweet" 25-year-old "looking for an older white man to come play." During a text message conversation, she reportedly said "full service" costs $130.

The parties arranged to meet at a truck stop near the intersection of Interstate 80 and State Route 46. The woman asked the officer to bring condoms.

Police were met by Megan Wright, 27, of Warren, who was placed under arrest. Another officer followed the vehicle that dropped her off and arrested Duane Strock, 65, also of Warren.

Wright admitted to being involved in prostitution and told police she was trying to pay off a $1,200 debt to a pimp. She also said she uses heroin. Officers reportedly found 39 syringes and a burnt spoon in her purse.

She told police Strock is "not her pimp" but receives gas money, and that they met in a strip club. She said she has been severely harmed in the past by both johns and pimps and showed officers burns on her legs she claimed were from a former pimp.

Wright was charged with soliciting sex and possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools. Strock received a felony charge for promoting prostitution.