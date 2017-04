BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BATTISTI, JOSEPH AUGUST 9/25/1986 POLAND TWP. POLICE Obstructing Official Business



BLACK, BRAYLON WILLIAM 5/4/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

BURKHART, JESSICA LOREN 9/17/1990 OSP Possessing Criminal Tools



CLAY, RAYSHAUN LAMONT 10/11/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



CLYMER, PAUL DAVID 1/28/1948 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material



HILL, CHRISTOPHER 7/16/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HOTCHKISS, DANIEL JAMES 3/27/1965 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License



LAREW, BRIAN A 4/10/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault



LUCAS, MELISSA ANN 2/4/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



MAGALLON, RAUL 5/17/1975 OSP Nonsupport Of Dependents

MIHALY, JOSEPH J III 11/17/1986 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



MILLER, MATTHEW A 12/29/1991 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

REESMAN, JEFFREY ORAN JR 4/22/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



RHODES, ALAUNTE SHAWNDALE 9/3/1997 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



RICH, RUBY IRIS 6/5/1981 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



RODRIGUEZ, LUIS PRIMITIVO 2/26/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



SATTERTHWAITE, RAHEEM ANTHONY 7/2/1989 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation



SEEKINS, MELISSA SUE 12/7/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

SHORTER, STEVEN 1/11/1973 OSP OVI Impaired



WHITE, MARQUES L 8/1/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WOOD, DEVAUGHN LAWRENCE 5/29/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ATKINS, MARIO 1/20/1988 4/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BAIRD, APRIL LYNN 12/11/1971 1/29/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BAUMGARTNER, JOHN A 9/25/1991 3/8/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

BROADUS, LATOYA KIZZY MELLISSA 11/7/1976 4/13/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

BROWN, STACEY 9/10/1992 4/12/2017 BONDED OUT



CAMERON, MARKUS ANTHONY 3/4/1998 4/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CHALFANT, GEORGE 8/7/1996 4/12/2017 BONDED OUT



CLARK, BRAYASHA ARION TAYQUAN 7/1/1993 4/12/2017 BONDED OUT



DEPAUL, DOMINIC ANOTHONY 4/24/1998 4/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



EAGEN, THOMAS ELY 5/22/1992 4/13/2017 BONDED OUT



HILL, JEDEDIAH 1/23/1985 4/12/2017 BONDED OUT



HINER, DANIELLE R 12/7/1980 4/14/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

HUDSON, FRANKIE JR 12/31/1992 3/16/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JACKSON, DOMINIC M 7/19/1983 3/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOLTIN, BENJAMIN 2/15/1974 4/13/2017 BONDED OUT



LAURY, ANDRE 8/18/1996 3/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LITTLE, DARON NEILL 6/9/1966 4/13/2017 BONDED OUT

LUDWIGSEN, MELISSA ANN 5/15/1980 4/11/2017 BONDED OUT



MCGHEE, ABBIGAIL GRACE LEIGHANN 9/28/1993 4/10/2017 TIME SERVED



MOORE, ERIC LAMONT JR 8/25/1994 12/28/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RICHENDOLLAR, BRIAN KEITH 2/7/1972 4/3/2017 TIME SERVED



RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA INEZ 2/7/1992 4/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SEAMAN, JOEY RYAN 5/28/1981 2/20/2017 BONDED OUT



SHARPE, VIRGINIA M 1/22/1959 4/13/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



SIMS, CARLTON W 7/11/1984 2/22/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



TAYLOR, LADONNA M 12/18/1985 4/14/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



WOLF, BRIAN DAVID 11/25/1966 4/13/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WYNN, CANDIS SUE MARIE 9/1/1986 4/13/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE