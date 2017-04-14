AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a woman for soliciting sex during a sting operation on Thursday.

Officers found an ad on an online classified site reading "I am the one to fulfill your need and have fun satisfying time." It further stated that "I love what I do, an (sic) so will you! I have skills that are out of this world — you'll be running back for more."

She offered a menu of services ranging from $60-$120 and arranged to meet the officer at a truck stop near the intersection of Interstate 80 and State Route 46, where she was placed under arrest.

Jessica Burkhart, 26, of Warren told officers she participates in prostitution to support addictions to heroin and crack. She was found with a glass crack pipe on her person.

Officers found nearly 500 ads on the online classified site with her phone number or poster ID.

Burkhart was charged with soliciting sex and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.