AUSTINTOWN

Many students, as well as their neighbors and relatives, see fundraisers as an annoyance, but Austintown 12-year-old Tyler Casto saw a football fundraiser as an opportunity make the Easters of men and women spending the holiday on military bases a little sweeter.

Tyler had to sell chocolate bars to support the Little Falcons Football and Cheer this spring, and he asked friends and family to buy boxes of the bars at $30 each, so he could ship them to men and women in the military.

“Some people don’t get to come home for holidays,” Tyler said. “So I wanted them to have a little treat for Easter.”

Kassi Casto, Tyler’s mother, said he has several family members in the military, including his father and grandfather. His aunt Kelly, who also served, told him it was tough being away on the holidays.

Casto said her son has always been caring.

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.