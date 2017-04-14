Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested a man and two women on Thursday during two sting operations targeting individuals involved in prostitution.

In the first sting, officers responded to an ad on an online classified site, advertising a “fun, passionate and sweet” 25-year-old “looking for an older white man to come play.” Police were met by Megan Wright, 27, of Warren, who was placed under arrest. Another officer followed the vehicle that dropped her off and arrested Duane Strock, 65, also of Warren.

Wright was charged with soliciting sex and possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools. Strock received a felony charge for promoting prostitution.

In the second sting, officers found an ad on an online classified site reading: “I am the one to fulfill your need and have fun satisfying time.” I

Jessica Burkhart, 26, of Warren, told officers she participates in prostitution to support addictions to heroin and crack. She was charged with soliciting sex and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

