BOARDMAN

The application period for the township police chief job has closed, and township officials are tasked with finding a replacement for Police Chief Jack Nichols from the pool of 12 people who applied.

The township received applications from five township police officers and seven external candidates. Among the candidates are several police chiefs from other departments, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a Youngstown Police Captain and former chief, a major in the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and several sergeants in the township police department. All have extensive law-enforcement backgrounds.

The applicants from Boardman are John Paul Allsopp, Rick Balog, Charles Hillman Jr., Michael R. Hughes and Glen Riddle. The external candidates are William Cappabianca, James Ciotti, Rod J. Foley, Brian Goodin, David E. Hayes, Charles VanDyke, and Todd Werth.

Above all, officials are looking for someone who not only understands how to run a police department, but will take Nichols’ approach to interacting with the public, Township Trustee Brad Calhoun said.

