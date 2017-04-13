JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU softball splits doubleheader at NKU



Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 1:23 a.m.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY. — Youngstown State scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning of game two for a 6-4 win to salvage a doubleheader split against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday . The Penguins lost game one, 9-0, in six innings.

With the split, the Penguins improve to 17-23 overall and 5-6 in the Horizon League while NKU moves to 10-26 and 4-7 in the league.

Trailing 1-0 through six innings, freshman Elizabeth Birkbeck and senior Brittney Moffatt each blasted two-run home runs to spark the surge. Freshman Tatum Christy gave the Penguins the lead with a run-scoring single and senior Sarah Dowd scored on an illegal pitch.

Dowd led off the inning with a double to left-center field and freshman Maddi Lusk's single to center put runners on the corners. Dowd scored on an illegal pitch to tie the game at 1-1 and Christy's single to center plated Lusk with the go-ahead run.

Birkbeck's pinch-hit home run to left field put the Penguins up 4-1 and, after junior Hannah Lucas' infield single, Moffatt drilled a two-run home run to right field to give the Penguins a 6-1 lead.

The Norse rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning, but senior Caitlyn Minney picked up a complete-game victory.

Moffatt and Lucas each had two hits for the Penguins in the nightcap.

In game one, Lucas tallied the Penguins' lone hit in the 9-0 loss.

The Penguins and Norse will conclude their three-game series with a single game at noon today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes