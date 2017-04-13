JOBS
Youngstown OKs purchase of new police and fire radio system


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 11:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control today approved the purchase of a new police and fire radio system.

The new system will cost about $1.7 million with $300,000 in interest paid over 10 year to Motorola – or $200,220 annually.

The city will save money with the new microwave setup as it’s currently paying about $350,000 to $375,000 a year to AT&T for maintenance of copper lines on its existing analog system that is in need of improvement, said Police Chief Robin Lees.

The new system could arrive as soon as June, Lees said.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.

